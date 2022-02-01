NGDRS: States oppose, real estate players welcome

New Delhi, February 1

While the real estate sector welcomed the Finance Minister’s announcement of “One Nation One Registration Software,” the States are apprehensive about the move as stamp duties and land rights are a State subject and a major source of State revenues.

Kerala’s Minister for Registration and Cooperation VN Vasavan told BusinessLine that the move was announced without consulting the States. “We were not consulted nor are we even aware of such a step from the Centre. Registration is done by the respective State Governments as per the Constitution,” he said and added that Kerala will challenge the steps to bring uniformity in the process.

What annoys the State is that stamp duty is a major source of income and the slabs vary from State to State.

The Finance Minister Sitharaman announced in the budget speech, “The adoption or linkage with National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) with the ‘One-Nation One-Registration Software’ will be promoted as an option for uniform process for registration and ‘anywhere registration’ of deeds and documents.” Sitharaman.

President of CREDAI Harsh Patodia said it is a great step in ease of doing business. He said it will provide convenience for buyers and will integrate the real estate market as one nation one market. He said the move requires further amendments including in the Constitution and hoped that the Centre will initiate such procedural steps.