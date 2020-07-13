Economy

NHB provides ₹25,000 crore to housing fin cos as refinance assistance in last 4 months

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on July 13, 2020 Published on July 13, 2020

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has in the last four months (March to June 30, 2020) provided a total refinance assistance of over ₹25,000 crore to the housing finance companies (HFCs) alone.

Total refinance disbursements during July-June 2020 grew 24 per cent year -on-year to touch ₹31,250 crore under its various refinance schemes.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the NHB was provided a Special Liquidity Facility of ₹10,000 crore by the Reserve Bank of India to address the pandemic related liquidity issues of housing finance sector.

Of this ₹10,000 crore, as much as ₹9,992 crore has been sanctioned to 53 housing finance companies/regional rural banks/small finance banks. The amount disbursed under this window stood at ₹9,537 crore as of June 30.

