Economy

NHPC Q4 profit more than halves sequentially

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 10, 2021

Board approves the proposal to raise upto ₹4,300 crore in debt this fiscal

NHPC Ltd on Thursday posted a 52 per cent sequential decline in net profit for the March 2021 quarter at ₹465 crore.

However, on a year-on-year basis, profit for the quarter under review grew by 80 per cent.

For the financial year ended March 2021, net profit grew 7 per cent to ₹3,345 crore. Annual revenue fell marginally by 1 per cent to ₹10,705 crore.

NHPC’s board approved the proposal to raise upto ₹4,300 crore in debt during the ongoing financial year. This can take place either through the issuance of redeemable non-convertible corporate bonds in tranches on private placement basis or through term loans or external commercial borrowings also in tranches, the firm said in a statement.

The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.35 per share for 2020-21. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share paid in March this year.

Published on June 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NHPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.