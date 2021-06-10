NHPC Q4 profit more than halves sequentially

NHPC Ltd on Thursday posted a 52 per cent sequential decline in net profit for the March 2021 quarter at ₹465 crore.

However, on a year-on-year basis, profit for the quarter under review grew by 80 per cent.

For the financial year ended March 2021, net profit grew 7 per cent to ₹3,345 crore. Annual revenue fell marginally by 1 per cent to ₹10,705 crore.

NHPC’s board approved the proposal to raise upto ₹4,300 crore in debt during the ongoing financial year. This can take place either through the issuance of redeemable non-convertible corporate bonds in tranches on private placement basis or through term loans or external commercial borrowings also in tranches, the firm said in a statement.

The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.35 per share for 2020-21. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share paid in March this year.