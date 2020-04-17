Economy

NHPC wins bid for solar project

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

NHPC Ltd has concluded an e-reverse auction for developing a 2,000-MW Grid Connected Solar photo voltaic project. The e-reverse auction was conducted amongst 7 bidders with bids coming for an aggregate capacity of 3,140 MW. “Against the total allocated capacity of 2,000 MW, lowest tariff of ₹2.55 a unit to ₹2.56 a unit was achieved against the initial quoted tariff of ₹2.71 a unit to ₹2.78 a unit. In spite of complete lockdown in India due to Covid-19, NHPC successfully completed the e-reverse auction,” a company statement said.

