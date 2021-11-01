NIBRI above pre-pandemic levels but growth signals are inconsistent, says Nomura

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index picked up to 105.7 for the week ending October 31 from 104.8 in the previous week, 5.7pp above pre-pandemic levels (i.e. 100).
There was a whopping 13.3 percentage points (pp) rise in the Google workplace mobility index across the week, even as the retail and recreation index dropped by 0.4pp and the Apple driving index fell by 6.3pp. The labour participation rate fell to 39.9 per cent from 40.7 per cent, while power demand has fallen for three consecutive weeks (-1.5 per cent w-o-w (sa); -3.1 per cent the prior week).
Also read: At 100.6, NIBRI plateaus in Sept
But growth signals are currently inconsistent. Despite improving business resumption, railway freight revenues, and manufacturing PMIs, GST E-way bills as of end-October are lower than August/September levels. Credit growth, railway passenger revenues and traffic congestion have also been tepid. “Core infrastructure sector growth eased to 4.4 per cent y-o-y in September from 11.5 per cent in August, driven by coal, electricity and cement, indicative of late monsoons and the early impact of the energy crisis, setting the stage for lower industrial production growth in the next few months,” Nomura said.
“However, tailwinds include festive demand, backloaded fiscal activism and a further economic reopening. We maintain our 2021 and 2022 GDP growth forecasts of 7.7 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively, with downside risks for next year,” it added
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...