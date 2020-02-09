Nirmala Sitharaman bats for rationalisation of GST rates

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, said “periodic changes” in GST rates should be avoided and hinted at the need for rate rationalisation exercise to be undertaken once a year.
Periodic changes in rates bring about uncertainty both for the industry and the government.
Currently, the review of GST rates takes place once every three months at the GST Council meeting.
“Periodically changing rates bring uncertainty and also creates a ripple effect on businesses as they cannot ascertain how much to keep aside for the whole year. Government also does not know how much revenue would come in. So, we literally not formally propose to GST Council to consider a situation where rate rationalisation can be done only once a year,” Sitharaman said addressing a press conference on Budget 2020-21.
The Finance Ministry is “closely monitoring” credit growth, particularly for retail sector so as to boost consumption.
“Lending, particularly lending for retail by banks, both public and private sector, is an issue that we are closely monitoring. The Finance Secretary has been continuously engaging with banks,” she said.
According to Sitharaman, the constant engagement with banks and NBFCs encouraging them to boost credit growth has helped disburse close to ₹4 lakh crore worth retail advances across 400 districts during the festival season starting Dussehra this year.
“Post that we have been following it up….. NBFCs are being given quite a few facility so that they can have greater liquidity…… So all steps are being taken so that liquidity is not an issue.,” she pointed out.
The Budget 2020-21 has laid the foundation for increasing consumption, and ensuring that capex and government investment goes towards spending or building of assets such as infrastructure.
This is likely to have a “cascading effect” both in the short term and long term, Sitharaman said.
The measures will also lead to the virtuous cycle of triggering the economy to perform and move forward and that has been basis on which the government has based its decision to put a majority of its investment toward infrastructure construction.
“The government is also making sure (that the economy is on the growth path) that through various windows whether at directly paying to the farmer or improving on their health or looking at aspirational districts and making sure that infrastructure related to health, hospital, etc is there…….. so I expect all this to lead towards building of $5-trillion economy,” she added.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...