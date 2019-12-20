No action to be initiated if genuine commercial decisions turn bad: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured India Inc and bankers that no action will be initiated if genuine commercial decisions turn bad.

Addressing annual general meeting of industry chamber ASSOCHAM here, he said that the Government has overcome all the 'legacy' weaknesses. "I urge banking sector and the corporate sector to take decision freely and invest freely," he said.

In an effort to silence the critics on continuous decline of GDP (Gross Domectic Products) growth rate, he reminded that there had been a quarter when GDP growth rate slowed down to 3.5 per cent. There were occasions when rates of headline retail inflation, core retail inflation, wholesale inflation and fiscal deficit touched 9.4 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 5.2 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively.

"There were many quarters when indicators were very weak. We have seen ups and downs, but each time India emerged stronger," Modi said. Talking about $5 trillion target, he said that it is not Modi's target but of 1.3 billion people.

"Today various groups, responsible to accelerate the growth, are discussing this issue with $5 trillion target in focus. Not only target has been fixed but now mindset is also getting ready for that," he said.