No conflict of interest in pushing FDI while promoting ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: CEA

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
There is no conflict of interest in enhancing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flow into the country while promoting the policy of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as it is self-reliance that India wants to achieve and not self-sufficiency, Chief Economic Adviser K Subramanian has said.
Multinationals must focus on creating jobs and helping MSMEs to grow in order to create a symbiotic relationship that would allow FDI to prosper, Subramanian said at a policy roundtable discussion on ‘Leveraging FDI Flows for Sustainable Recovery, World Investment Report 2021’, organised by the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID) on Tuesday.
“Atmanirbhar is self reliance. Do not make the mistake of thinking of it as self sufficient. There is a big difference. It is to ensure that capabilities in essential areas are developed.....In fact, FDI norms have been relaxed as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy,” the CEA said, adding that in the last couple of years a number of FDI relaxations including in the insurance sector had taken place.
India received FDI worth $64 billion in 2020, the fifth largest recipient of inflows in the world, according to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report, 2021, circulated earlier this month.
Also read: States need to ramp up expenditure on healthcare, says CEA Subramanian
“In a country like India, with a large work force and young population, one key objective that multinationals must focus on is to ensure that capital and labour are complimenting each other,” Subramanian said.
Multinationals must keep a balance between being privately optimal and socially optimal. If they are not seen as displacing jobs, then, in a democratic policy, there will be a greater backing for reforms, he added.
MNCs should also support MSMEs, who are their suppliers and customers, to help them grow and achieve economies of scale so that they are able to compete better globally, Subramanian said. It will help them reduce costs and also ultimately benefit the multinationals, he added.
Large companies need to create a bigger pie so that there is more not only for them but for all stakeholders. “This vision is very important for MNCs to benefit in the long run,” Subramanian said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...