‘No five-year permits for plastic recycling units’

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Board of Approvals for SEZs declined to give five-year licence for SEZ-based plastic recycling units saying that the approval has to be renewed every 18 months.
In a recent meeting, the BoA struck down a request from the Kandla SEZ Industries Association for five-year renewal of approvals for plastic recycling units. Short term renewals were creating operational problems for units and increasing costs. The BoA said it was not possible under existing stipulations.
Plastic recycling units located in Special Economic Zones can operate subject to tight controls specified earlier this year by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, only for 18 months, and not any longer, after which their performance will be reassessed for further extension, the BoA ruled.
“Allowing import of plastic raw material by recycling units in SEZs is a very delicate matter as such imports have been banned in the rest of the country for a long time now. After much deliberations over the last two years, the MoEF&CC came up with a notification to continue to allow SEZ units to import raw material but it imposed stringent conditions, including export obligation. The BoA has to ensure that the instructions are not wrongly interpreted while granting concessions to the SEZ units,” an official tracking the matter told BusinessLine.
“It will be pre-mature at this point to give extensions to plastic re-cycling units beyond 18 months,” the BoA observed. The BoA had recently extended approvals to plastic recycling units in SEZs for 18 months, counting from January 2021 based on the Environment Ministry notification.
Following requests for approvals for longer than 18 months made by SEZ developers, the Environment Ministry clarified to the BoA through a recent letter that as per the amended notification of January 27 2021 it is clear that import of post-industrial or pre consumer polyethylene wastes’ and polymethyl methacrylate’ by SEZ and EOU units would not be affected after 18 months from the date of notification. However, the percentage of export obligation may be decided after review/audit undertaken as mentioned in the amended notification.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...