India needs to have a national public debate on getting its legal system to work and see how its performance on critical aspects like “enforcement of contracts” can be improved upon, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has said.

“If it was all about stopping the government from doing the things it should not do, the time has come to get the government to do the things it should do. Top of that list has got to be enforcement of contract, and this is got to be key,” Sanyal said at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised ‘National Conference on MNCs’ here on Friday.

Legal system

The key to improve the performance on ‘enforcement of contracts’ is to get the legal system perform and this is the single biggest area of reform that is needed (next generation of reform).

“Time has come for us to have a national public debate to get our legal system to work. It’s not just the judiciary but the wider ecosystem of police reforms as well. This is a major area of reform,” he said.

He also asserted that the slew of supply side measures and approaches taken through Covid-19 by the government has held the country in good stead and resulted in a positive reflection of the economy.

Sanyal said that government had through Covid-19 taken measures like privatising Air India, bringing LIC IPO and opened new sectors like drones and geo spatial sectors. It also removed outdated telecom regulations.

“In the last 25-odd years, reform was really about withdrawing the State from things it should not be doing. When we said reforms, it effectively meant liberalisation of some sort. That is not fully complete, and we have some more to go on that. But we no longer see any intellectual pushback on the idea of say privatisation. There is also now no pushback on simplification of regulations and rules as one saw say a decade back,” he added.

Other reform area

Sanyal said that another area of reform that is needed is “administrative reforms” and noted that country has to get its administration (bureaucracy) to work as there is a limit to which bureaucracy can be withdrawn from the system.

“Most of the progress made by the country in last 25 years came from not strengthening the bureaucracy but by reducing its power to interfere with the working of society and economy. But at some level there are things where bureaucracy has to deliver. Every successful country has a successful administration. There is a limit to which it can withdraw. Now we have got it to work, strengthen them and even expand in certain areas (like municipal services and administration),” Sanyal added.

Sanyal said that government is keen to work in partnership with both multinational corporations as well as domestic industry and open to receiving feedback on where further reforms can be pushed.

