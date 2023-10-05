Two recent orders by the Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal have upheld the penalty levied on assessees for non-reporting of foreign assets in schedule FA of the income tax returns (ITR). This is a departure from earlier rulings that were in favour of assessees.

Schedule FA makes it mandatory for all resident taxpayers to declare their foreign assets in the ITR. Section 43 of the Black Money Act (BMA) stipulates penalties for non-disclosure of foreign asset details under Schedule FA, either in the original or belated return or revised return of income filed by a resident and ordinary resident.

In the recent Shobha Thawani matter, the assessee had invested in foreign financial assets from her Indian bank account in the financial year 2014-15 through liberalised remittance scheme under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The said foreign asset was a general investment along with her husband in “Global Dynamic Opportunity Fund” where the assessee holds 40 per cent of the share.

The assessing officer (AO) slapped a show cause notice and levied a penalty of ₹10 lakh each for assessment years 2016-17 to 2018-19 under section 43 of BMA. The assessee submitted that the foreign assets had been duly disclosed in the return filed for AY2019-20 and the error committed was not intentional.

Related cases

In the matter of Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain, the assessee failed to report investments made in the name of his children in Schedule FA and was levied a penalty.

According to experts, penalty can be levied if the AO detects that the taxpayer is holding assets abroad and such assets are not explainable. “In Thawani’s case, the source of acquisition of such assets and full income from such assets is disclosed. It’s only a technical default if foreign assets are not disclosed in schedule FA of return of income. In such cases, the officer ought to use his discretion rather than levying a flat penalty,” said international tax expert TP Ostwal.

Penalty should be commensurate with the cause of action and once levied due to non-disclosure in the first year, should not be repeated for subsequent years, he added.

In the Leena Gandhi Tiwari matter, the husband had not declared the assets and the penalty was levied in his name. Tiwari was merely a signatory to the joint accounts, yet penalty was levied by the IT officer. A March 2022 ruling by the Mumbai ITAT, however, deleted this levy on the ground that it was merely a technical default on the part of Tiwari.

This principle laid down by the ITAT has been followed in subsequent decisions, including that of Ocean Diving Centre versus the Commissioner of Income Tax and Tejal Ashish Mehta versus additional CIT.

BMA provisions relating to information disclosure are intended to facilitate the tax department to conduct investigation and analysis using AI tools to unearth undisclosed foreign assets and income, according to Harshal Bhuta, Partner, PR Bhuta & Co.. However, following the principles laid down way back in 1972 by the Supreme Court in the case of Hindustan Steel versus State of Orissa, the AO should refrain from levying the penalty in cases where the information disclosure omission qualifies as a technical or venial breach or where there are bona fide reasons for such breach, he said.

The legislation should also contain a mechanism to allow a taxpayer to suo-moto rectify the non-disclosure breach beyond the mode of filing a revised return, so that they can safeguard themselves against such harsh provisions upon realising the error, added Bhuta.

If an assessing officer wants to levy penalty under the BMA, there is a provision under the IT Act under Section 139(9) which says that if the return is found to be defective, he has to issue a show cause notice to the taxpayer to cure the defect within 15 days.

“Experience shows officers do not comply with the mandatory provision of issuing notice under Section 139(9) of the ITA and straightaway levy penalty under the BMA. That clearly violates the principles laid down by the Supreme Court asking the tax officer to assist the taxpayer to comply with the requirement of law,” said Ostwal.

While there have been positive cases ordering deletion of penalty, taxpayers should take a conservative approach and report all offshore assets and interest in the prescribed schedules, given the recent focus on BMA and the quantum of penalty, said Ashish Mehta, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

“Whether the authorities have a leeway to not levy penalty in fit cases is still untested waters and clarity will arise only when the higher courts rule on the subject,” said Mehta.

No separate return is required under the BMA, and the Act relies upon the compliance made under the IT Act itself.