November auto sales on slow lane after October cheer

From cars to two-wheelers to commercial vehicles to tractors, the wholesales (despatches to dealers from factories) momentum continued on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in November in the domestic market. However, on a sequential basis (month-on-month), all the categories have shown decline in sales in the domestic market.

According to analysts, this was expected, as October was a month of festivities. Going forward, numbers are expected to decline more in December sales too, analysts said.

For instance, in the commercial vehicle segment, only Ashok Leyland has reported growth in numbers — both sequential and yearly basis. The company reported sales of 9,727 units in November, up 4 per cent YoY against 9,377 units in November 2019. Sequentially, it grew by more than 9 per cent as compared with 8,885 units in October this year.

Others including Volvo Eicher, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors, all have recorded decline in sales during the month compared with October.

In the passenger vehicle segment, market leader Maruti Suzuki India has reported decline in sales in terms of both YoY and month-on-month basis. It reported sales of 1,35,775 units in November in the domestic market, a decline of 2 per cent YoY compared with1 ,39,133 units in corresponding month last year. In October, it had sold 1,63,656 units in the domestic market.

Hyundai Motor India reported the highest ever November month sales in the domestic market at 48,800 units, up 9 per cent YoY as compared with 48,600 units in the corresponding month last year. But, as compared to October sales (56,605), it also saw a decline of 14 per cent.

Similarly, ‘Tiago’ maker Tata Motors India while recorded a growth of 108 per cent on YoY basis in November — 21,641 units against 10,400 units — but on MoM basis, it fell by 8 per cent against 23,617 units in October.

Except Kia Motors and MG Motor, others including Honda Cars and Toyota Kirloskar Motor have reported decline in sales on a sequential basis.

Sharp turn by 2-wheelers

Two-wheeler companies also took a sharp turn during the month on a sequential basis including market leader Hero MotoCorp. The company sold 5,75,957 units in November as compared with 7,91,137 units in October. It had sold 5,05,994 units in November 2019.

Scooter market leader Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India also reported a decline of more than 16 per cent on a monthly basis. It sold 4,12,641 units as compared to 4,94,459 units. In November last year, it had sold 3,73,283 units.

Same trend was seen in the tractor segment too, wherein they have grown on YoY basis, but declining numbers as compared to October sales.