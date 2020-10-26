Now, composition taxpayers can file NIL return through SMS

Over 3.5 lakh composition taxpayers under GST will now have the facility of filing NIL return by just sending a SMS.

“Composition taxpayers can now file NIL statement in Form GST CMP-08 through SMS and without logging in to the GST portal. CMP-08 is a quarterly statement of self-assessed tax to be submitted by Composition Taxpayers,” a statement by Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), said.

Composition taxpayer under GST refers to those having annual turnover up to ₹1.5 crore. Such taxpayers are required to deposit GST at rates 1 per cent (for manufacturers & traders), 5 per cent (for restaurants) and 6 per cent (for various service providers). They are required to file return only on quarterly basis. These taxpayers will neither get input tax credit nor can they issue tax invoices. There are more than 17 lakh GST assesses who have opted for the composition scheme, of which about 20 per cent taxpayers who file NIL return would be benefited with this facility.

Filing process

The assessee may send an SMS to 14409 stating ‘NIL <space>C8<space>GSTIN<space>Return Period’.

After sending the SMS, the taxpayer will receive a six-digit verification code, which he may send again to 14409 to confirm filing of Nil Form CMP-08.

After successful validation, the GST Portal will send the Application Reference Number (ARN) to the same mobile number and on registered e-mail ID of the taxpayer to intimate successful NIL filing of Form GST CMP-08. Then, the status of Form CMP-08 is changed to Filed on the GST Portal. The taxpayer can visit the portal and check it.

It should be noted if the sequence of the message is incomplete or incorrect, or not according to the format, the filing will be unsuccessful. Hence, taxpayers are advised to file NIL CMP-08 or any other NIL return through SMS in the prescribed format only.