Now, use Fastag 2.0 to pay for petrol on highways

Soon, Fastags, the government issued smartcards used for paying toll on highways, can also be used to buy fuel. IDFC Bank, now rechrishtened IDFC FIRST Bank, has become the first bank to get a licence from the RBI to do this.

The Road Ministry has decided to implement this from December 1, according to officials. While a name for the new version of Fastag is yet to be finalised, it is being internally called as — Fastag version 2.0, said a source.

Payments for fuel and toll are usually the top two expenses trucks make during their journey, for which the driver needs to carry cash. Once this move is implemented, a truck driver can use Fastags to not only pay tolls on highways, but also to refill his vehicle’s fuel tanks.

This is one among many steps the government is taking to nudge highway users to adopt cashless transactions. It has already decided that all lanes of toll plazas must accept electronic payments but only one lane should accept cash payments.

In total, 22 banks issue Fastags, of which ICICI, SBI and PayTM Bank account for a major chunk. The Road Ministry, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) in which NHAI, several road developers and banks have an equity stake, have been attempting to make Fastags more widely acceptable. This they hope to achieve by making Fastags the common instrument of payment for State and district highways, in various transactions including for parking payments.

There are some 450 toll plazas on the national highways, on which the largest chunk or 40 per cent of the total road cargo moves. So, a vehicle during its journey may have to pay toll or road user fee at booths located on highway or road stretches managed by other agencies such as State, city or municipal governments.

While the exact data on number of booths where States or local governments collect tolls are difficult to come by, rough estimates of government officials at the Centre peg their number to be around 500. To the local agencies, NHAI has offered to share half the capital cost required to set up a toll booth if they allow the use of Fastag.

Pact with States

IHMCL has already tied up with State governments of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, among others, to increase the adoption of Fastag among highway users. There has also been a proposal to integrate Fastag with GST Network, and make it a unique identity for vehicles.

That said, Highway Ministry recently noted that the adoption of Fastags has not been to the extent it had desired. Challenges in faster adoption of Fastag include lack of network availability, lack of point of sales and delayed payments post transactions.