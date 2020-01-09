Now, World Bank lowers India’s FY20 growth estimate to 5%

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
The World Bank on Wednesday lowered its growth estimate for India to 5 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier projection of 6 per cent.
This is in line with the RBI’s and the government’s latest projection of 5 per cent growth rate for 2019-20. The multilateral agency has forecast global economic growth at 2.5 per cent in 2020.
“India, where weakness in credit from non-bank financial companies is expected to linger, growth is projected to slow to 5 per cent in FY 2019-20, which ends March 31 and recover to 5.8 per cent the following fiscal year,” the World Bank said in its January report of ‘2020 Global Economic Prospects’.
It may be noted that the government’s Statistics Office on Tuesday released the first advance estimate and pegged real GDP growth at 5 per cent which is a 11-year low. Nominal growth rate is projected at 7.5 per cent, which is the lowest in nearly four decades.
About neighbouring countries, the World Bank said that Pakistan’s growth is expected to rise to 3 per cent in the next fiscal year after bottoming out at 2.4 per cent in FY20, which ends on June 30.
In Bangladesh, growth is expected to ease to 7.2 per cent in 2019-20, which ends on June 30, and edge up to 7.3 per cent the following fiscal year.
Growth in Sri Lanka is forecast to rise to 3.3 per cent.
For South Asia, the World Bank said that growth in the region is expected to rise to 5.5 per cent in 2020, assuming a modest rebound in domestic demand and as economic activity benefits from policy accommodation in India and Sri Lanka and improved business confidence and support from infrastructure investments in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan
According to the World Bank, global economic growth is estimated to inch up to 2.5 per cent in 2020 as investment and trade gradually recover from last year’s significant weakness but downward risks persist.
Growth among advanced economies as a group is anticipated to slip to 1.4 per cent in 2020 in part due to continued softness in manufacturing.
Growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to accelerate this year to 4.1 per cent. This rebound is not broad-based; instead, it assumes the improved performance of a small group of large economies, some of which are emerging from a period of substantial weakness. About a third of emerging market and developing economies are projected to decelerate this year due to weaker-than-expected exports and investment.
“With growth in emerging and developing economies likely to remain slow, policymakers should seize the opportunity to undertake structural reforms that boost broad-based growth, which is essential to poverty reduction,” said Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, World Bank Group Vice-President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions.
Further, she said that steps to improve the business climate, the rule of law, debt management, and productivity can help achieve sustained growth.
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...