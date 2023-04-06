The number of subscriber enrolments under various categories in the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) crossed 135.95 lakh during the financial year 2022-23.

With cumulative enrolment of over 10 lakh subscribers, NPS private sector- comprising NPS All Citizen and NPS Corporate- accounted for about 60 per cent of NPS subscribers.

The number of subscriber enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was 119.31 lakh, an official release said.

In 2022-23, the number of Central government employee enrolments stood at 1,28,337 while in the case of State government employees, it was 5,34,817. For corporate category, the number of enrolments was 1,53,651 and in the case of all citizen model, the number of enrolments was 8,46,587, the release added.