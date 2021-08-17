NPS' non-government subscriber base crosses 30 lakh-mark; corpus to hit ₹1 lakh crore soon

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The corporate and retail sector subscriber base under the National Pension System (NPS) has crossed over 30 lakh on Tuesday. The corpus under these is about to reach a landmark ₹1 lakh crore-mark, PFRDA Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said.
NPS subscriber base data has five categories — central government, state government, corporate, all citizen model, and NPS Lite. The 'all citizen model' refers to retail customers.
“The government sector people join NPS because they have the mandate to join it; but in the retail sector, people have a choice. And the number of people joining from this segment is going up”, the chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said.
"As of August 14, the non-government sector, which is the corporate and all citizen model, we have seen that the total onboarding (of subscribers) has crossed three million. In this, retail is a big landmark for us.
"Three years ago, our subscriber base was just about 13-13.5 lakh (March 2018) in retail and corporate," he told reporters at a virtual press meet. In three years, the numbers under these two categories have more than doubled, he said.
He added that the retail customers are serious investors as they are staying invested, which is reflected in the amount that they have contributed.
"The total corpus by the corporate and retail segment has reached over ₹97,000 crore. So, it is also reaching the landmark figure of ₹1 lakh crore," Bandyopadhyay said.
The corporate subscriber base stands at 11.97 lakh as of August 14, comapred to 6.96 lakh in March 2018. The subscribers under the all citizen model reached 18.06 lakh, up from 6.92 lakh three years ago.
Subscription under NPS Lite is not permitted from April 1, 2015, and the subscriber base under this category stands at 42.92 lakh.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
