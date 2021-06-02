NSEFI seeks Centre’s intervention in UP’s solar tender cancellation

A sustainable brew that cheers
National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) has sought the intervention of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy against the Uttar Pradesh government’s cancellation of a tender for a combined capacity of 184MW.
On Monday, in a letter to three developers who had won its February 2020 auction for solar projects, the Uttar Pradesh New Energy Development Authority (UPNEDA) said their bids have become “time-barred and infructuous.” The agency did not issue letters of intent (LOIs) to the developers during the bid period, and blamed the developers for “no action for the bid period extension.”
NSEFI on Wednesday wrote to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh seeking the Centre’s intervention in the matter.
“Apart from the lack of coherence and rationale in the statement made by UPNEDA, it is clearly logical that after a reverse auction process is completed, the onus is on the bidding agency to issue the LOIs to the winners in a time-bound manner as mentioned in the bidding guidelines,” NSEFI said.
“There is no basis for UPNEDA’s statement that says our bids became time barred and infructuous because we didn’t take any action, while all the way it was UPNEDA whose inaction led to this,” it added.
UPNEDA’s request for proposal for the tender had specified that the LOIs were expected to be issued to the developers within 94 days of the auction result. However, the LOIs were not received by members for over 15 months.
While it delayed the issue of the LOI, UPNEDA had on multiple occasions asked the developers to consent to the extension of the bid validity period, to which they had agreed. “This was done by our members in the interest of commissioning the project hoping that they will receive the LOIs soon,” NSEFI said. The latest extension had lapsed in March.
The new tussle follows similar cancellations by state government agencies in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat that have scrapped awarded tenders under which the solar tariffs were not as low as in newer auctions.
