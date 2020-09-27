NTPC calls bids to procure biomass pellets

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
NTPC Limited has called bids for procurement of biomass pellets as part of an effort to reduce burning of crop residue on farmlands that cause air pollution.
NTPC estimates the consumption of five million tonnes of pellets in the current year at its 17 of its power plants including NTPC Korba (Chhattisgarh), NTPC Farakka (West Bengal), NTPC Dadri (Uttar Pradesh), NTPC Kudgi (Karnataka), NTPC Sipat (Chhattisgarh), and NTPC Rihand (Uttar Pradesh), an official statement said.
The company said that it had first undertaken this unique initiative on pilot basis in 2017 for biomass co-firing by replacing some of the coal with pellet based fuel at NTPC Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.
“Post successful implementation, NTPC now plans to replicate the model in 17 of its plants. The invitation for bids would be done through e-tendering at SRM Portal. The bidding process will be followed by the Single Stage, Two Envelope Bidding System,” the statement said.
NTPC had fired 100 tonne of agro-residue based pellets at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh in 2017. The test-firing was carried out in four phases, with gradual increase in percentage of firing from 2.5 per cent to 10 per cent along with coal. Till date, the company has fired more than 7,000 tonnes of agro residue pellets.
