NTPC commissions 910 MW capacity at Barauni, Tanda

NTPC Ltd on Monday declared the commercial operation of the second unit of 660 MW capacity at Tanda Super Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the second 250 MW unit at Barauni Thermal Power Station in Bihar has also successfully completed trial operation and is consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC, the firm said in a statement.

With this, the total standalone generation capacity is is 52.65 GW and consolidated capacity 66.08 GW.

The firm on Sunday announced a target to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. India’s largest power producer is also aiming at 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

The company had earlier planned to have a minimum of 32GW capacity through renewable sources constituting nearly 25 per cent of its overall power generation capacity by 2032.