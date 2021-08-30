NTPC gears up to meet increasing demand for power

In a bid to meet the increasing demand for power, NTPC Ltd, under the flexible utilisation of coal policy, is arranging coal at the stations where the stock position is critical.

“NTPC has geared up to meet the increasing demand and the generation from NTPC group stations has registered a 23 per cent growth compared to the previous year,” it said in a release. The company said it is continuously coordinating with Coal India and Railways for augmenting coal supply at critical stations and diverting rakes wherever required. It is also augmenting 2.7 Lakh MT import coal left out from the contracts placed earlier.

Scheduling by States

In addition, it said its Darlipali Unit with 800 MW was put in operation and commercial operation of the unit is being done with effect from September 1. The plant is a pit-head station, and the coal is being fed from a captive mine of NTPC at Dulanga. It is also increasing coal production from all captive mines of NTPC.

“It has been observed that States are not scheduling from gas stations but drawing from the grid. To have adequate planning for making arrangements for gas by the generators, it is advised that the States may schedule power at least for a week,” it added.