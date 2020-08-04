Economy

NTPC Group’s power generation in July rises 13%

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

NTPC on Tuesday said its power generation including of joint ventures and subsidiaries rose 13.3 per cent to 26.73 billion units in July as compared to the preceding month.

In June, the total power generation of the NTPC Group stood at 23.59 billion units (BU), a company statement said.

NTPC Coal stations registered a growth of 5.6 per cent year-on- year with generation of 21.89 BU compared with 20.74 BU in July 2019.

The Korba project (2,600 MW) in Chhattisgarh achieved over 100 per cent plant load factor or capacity utilisation last month.

With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 04, 2020
NTPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ASEAN-India FTA review can double trade between the two, says Puri