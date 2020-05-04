NTPC resumes construction work of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Work on the 1,600-MW NTPC-Telangana Super Thermal Power Project Phase-I, which was put on hold from March 25, 2020, following nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, restarted in line with Central and State government guidelines.
The power sector major started work today after the Peddapalli District Administration gave permission to NTPC following Central guidelines on allowing resumption of construction activities of ongoing projects with workers available onsite.
Construction activities are carried out in a staggered manner in two-shifts to limit the number of people while maintaining social distancing norms at all work sites.
Masks have been provided to all workers, employees and CISF personnel and sanitisers are placed at many places. Thermal screening and medical checkup is done for those who are entering the workplace.
The 1,600 MW Phase-I project is fast moving towards completion and generation of much needed power for Telangana, which will be the major beneficiary of the ultra-super critical power project.
During lockdown, NTPC distributed essential grocery items among 4,500 migrant labourers, distributed masks to workers and organised medical check-up camps.
