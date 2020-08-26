NTPC ties up with Greenko to offer Round the Clock renewable energy

NTPC has set its eyes on entering the Round the Clock (RTC) renewable energy power business. This is significant because NTPC is India’s largest thermal power generator but with a footprint in RTC renewable energy, the public sector undertaking would be future proofing itself.

“NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) has signed a pact with Greenko Energies Private Limited for exploring the possibility of entering into an arrangement for trading, collaboration and partnership in Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Projects set up by Greenko to offer Round the Clock (RTC) renewable energy power to potential customers in India,” a NTPC statement said.

The pact with Greenko Energieswill help NVVN to establish itself in various segments of RTC bundled renewable power, the statement added.

NTPC Group presently has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction of which 5GW comprises of renewable energy generation projects.