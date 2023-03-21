As many as 1,068 products have so far been identified for promotion under the government’s flagship One District One Product (ODOP) initiative across all 761 districts, a senior official has said.

“These products are from varied sectors ranging from agriculture, handicraft and handloom to tourism and engineering, ” according to Manmeet Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Helping hand

The objective of the ODOP initiative, being steered by DPIIT, is to focus on individual districts of the country as units for converting into manufacturing and export hubs by identifying products with growth potential.

“ODOP is an initiative, which through the convergence of various schemes of Government of India and States, provides hand holding support to the local economy, to improve the backward and forward linkages for the selected products,” said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written to a Lok Sabha question last week.

The Minister identified lack of awareness as a primary hurdle in finalisation of the product list from the State governments. “Government has issued multiple communications and held regular meetings to inform them about the aim and importance of the initiative. The initiative has now received the official list from all States/UTs,” he said in his reply.

Creating awareness

ODOP items include leather products from Agra, musical instruments from Amroha, black pottery from Azamgarh, zari-zardozi from Budaun, wooden toys from Chitrakoot, perfume from Kannauj, Banarasi silk saree from Varanasi, sports products from Meerut, jaggery from Ayodhya and carpets from Bhadohi, to name a few.

Goyal pointed out in his reply that the government, through regular meetings with beneficiaries, social media outreach, capacity- buildings initiative etc, had promoted awareness about the ODOP initiative.

The government has also collaborated with expert institutions such as NIFT, NID and IITs to conduct programmes on design, packaging and marketing strategies, Nanda said. “These workshops have been received with enthusiasm. We would intend to increase the number,” she said.

DPIIT is also collaborating with Indian missions in various countries to promote ODOP products by holding exhibitions, she added.