Office market vacancy levels in 4 out of 6 top cities in single digits

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Four out of the top six cities in India, except for Mumbai and NCR, have single-digit vacancy levels in the office market. This is driven by IT and ITeS companies.
“The problem of supply crunch is acute in the markets of Pune and Bengaluru which had a city-level vacancy of 4.2 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively at the end of 2019,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
“For Mumbai and NCR, the vacancy levels may be higher at the city-level. However, for the sought-after business districts of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel in Mumbai and Golf Course Extension Road and DLF Cybercity in Gurugram, the vacancy levels are in single digits,” he added.
Baijal further said, “The availability of vast talent in India in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and the cost arbitrage make India one of the most attractive office destinations for companies in the BFSI and IT sectors. A balanced demand-supply equilibrium has led to double-digit rent growth in most leading Indian markets, making the investment premise very promising, Private equity investment of $13 billion is a testament to this fact.”
Since 2011, the Indian real estate sector has received equity investment of $22.7 billion across office, retail and warehousing assets. Of this, the Indian office assets garnered 57 per cent share or $13 billion worth.
Knight Frank Research records revealed that six out of the top eight Indian cities feature in the top 10 markets in terms of annual leasing transaction volumes in the APAC region in 2019.
“Some of the Indian cities have stepped on the pedestal and stolen the limelight from the other cities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region,” said Baijal.
Bengaluru at 15.3 million square feet, and Hyderabad at 12.8 million square feet were the second- and third-largest office markets in the APAC region in terms of office leasing transactions, followed by Mumbai at 9.7 million square feet and the National Capital Region at 8.6 million square feet. These cities feature ahead of Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and several others in the APAC region.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...