India and the US discussed ways of enhancing high technology commerce, facilitating technology transfer between the two countries and partnering in export controls in a meeting of the ‘monitoring mechanism’ to take forward the discussions of Indo US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD).

US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea D. Rozman Kendlar and MEA Joint Secretary (D&ISA) Muanpuii Saiawi led the discussions on Thursday taking stock of the steps taken as part of the dialogue so far and the way ahead, a source told businessline.

The IUSSTD, launched in June this year, is a key mechanism to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations planned under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

In its first meeting, it focused on ways in which both governments can facilitate the development and trade of technologies in critical domains such as semiconductors, space, telecom, quantum, AI, defence, biotech and others.

“At the monitoring mechanism meeting on Thursday both sides shared inputs on the identified areas of collaboration and discussed ways to move forward,” the source said.