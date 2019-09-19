Oil crisis to have limited impact on inflation, fiscal numbers: RBI Governor

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Reserve Bank (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday expressed the hope that the ongoing crisis in Saudi Arabia that has spiked crude prices to multi-year highs will have limited impact on inflation and fiscal numbers.
The drone attacks on the world’s largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, alleged to have been carried out by Iran over the past weekend, has lead to a massive 20 per cent surge in crude prices.
The crisis has spooked domestic markets and roiled the rupee leading to fears that a prolonged supply disruption will create problems for the domestic economy as around 80 per cent of oil demand is met through imports.
Addressing an economic summit here this evening, Das said he expects the Saudi crisis to have only limited impact on inflation and the fiscal numbers given the lower subsidy outgo.
He, however, was quick to add that the developments emanating from drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities are still playing out.
Das said so far this fiscal the rupee has traded in a narrow range, with modest appreciation in the first quarter. This gave way to some depreciation in August and in the first half of September, accentuated by the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities on September 14.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports