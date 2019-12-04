Oil marketing firms’ bid to encourage alternative fuels

Public sector oil marketing companies organised a roadshow here to create awareness about Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) and bio diesel (from used cooking oil).

Compressed bioGas

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, had launched an initiative last year to introduce Compressed BioGas (CBG) in this segment.

Under this initiative, PSU OMCs invited Expressions of Interest to procure CBG from potential entrepreneurs to market it for automotive fuel.

SATAT plans to establish 5,000 CBG plants across the country with an estimated CBG production of 15 MMT/annum by 2023. Vijay Sharma, Director, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said at the road show that CBG introduction in transport sector has multiple benefits such as waste management, reduction in carbon emissions, additional revenue source for farmers, boost to entrepreneurship and rural economy by way of generating employment opportunities.

Along with Vijay Sharma other officials in the roadshow included YB Ramakrishna, Member – Working group on Biofuels, MoP&NG; DK Pattanaik, Executive Director- Gas and Renewables -HPCL; Subodh Batra, Executive Director – Operations and Distribution – HPCL; Manoj Kumar Shukla, Managing Director- Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board and various stakeholders.