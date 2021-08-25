Old approaches, practices have to be changed: PM to auto industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with auto manufacturing so that the industry becomes ‘more productive and sustainable’.

In a letter addressed to Kenichi Ayukawa, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he said, “There are rapid changes taking place in technology, lifestyle and economy and old approaches and old practices have to be changed. It is also crucial to protect our environment, resources and raw materials. For this reason, India is not only emphasising on exploring new possibilities, but also encouraging a circular economy.” SIAM has organised its 61st Annual Convention themed ‘Re-building the nation, responsibly’.

Modi said that the recently launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy exemplifies this vision.

Speaking about clean mobility, the PM said that the modernity in mobility brings about a positive impact in almost every industry and every sector of the country. “The 21st century India remains firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility.”

Praising the sector, Modi said that the role of the automobile industry in India’s economy and progress has been remarkable. From contributing significantly towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to ease of living for people, the sector has been a partner in India’s growth story, he said.

“Even during the nation’s fight against Covid-19, the sensitive and active effort of the sector is deeply valued. All the stakeholders have an important role in our government’s steadfast efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub. The presence of manufacturing units of global automobile manufacturers in India is reflective of a thriving ecosystem,” he added.