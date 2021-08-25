Old approaches, practices have to be changed: PM to auto industry

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with auto manufacturing so that the industry becomes ‘more productive and sustainable’.
In a letter addressed to Kenichi Ayukawa, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he said, “There are rapid changes taking place in technology, lifestyle and economy and old approaches and old practices have to be changed. It is also crucial to protect our environment, resources and raw materials. For this reason, India is not only emphasising on exploring new possibilities, but also encouraging a circular economy.” SIAM has organised its 61st Annual Convention themed ‘Re-building the nation, responsibly’.
Modi said that the recently launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy exemplifies this vision.
Read also: Scrappage policy will redefine automobile sector, says PM Modi
Speaking about clean mobility, the PM said that the modernity in mobility brings about a positive impact in almost every industry and every sector of the country. “The 21st century India remains firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility.”
Praising the sector, Modi said that the role of the automobile industry in India’s economy and progress has been remarkable. From contributing significantly towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to ease of living for people, the sector has been a partner in India’s growth story, he said.
“Even during the nation’s fight against Covid-19, the sensitive and active effort of the sector is deeply valued. All the stakeholders have an important role in our government’s steadfast efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub. The presence of manufacturing units of global automobile manufacturers in India is reflective of a thriving ecosystem,” he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...