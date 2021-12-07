Omicron Covid variant: Why Maharashtra is wary of lockdowns and restrictions

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Even as the number of Omicron patients in the State crosses double-digits, the State government is wary of imposing lockdowns or restrictions on the public as of now.
Industry bodies, business houses, traders and workers have demanded that the government not take any drastic step that will disturb the slowly recovering economy.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, acknowledging the feelings of people, said that any restrictions would be “taxing” for people and the State government is keeping watch on the situation. He said that the government will not impose any restrictions or lockdowns and any such decision will be taken only after consultations with the union government, the State’s Covid-19 Task Force and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Tope said that people must strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour norms as the Omicron variant is spreading fast.
Also see: Covid variant Omicron’s risk to monetary policy
State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray has appealed to corporate houses in the State to conduct weekly RTPCR tests of their employees.
State government sources said that the government is aware of the groundswell of resentment among people against any move that would restrict economic activities. Opposition parties have also warned the State against any move that would affect the livelihood of the common people.
The State Health Department has said that field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 in the State is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 34 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing.
Also see: Amid Omicron Covid variant scare, over 100 foreign returnees in Maharashtra’s Thane district untraceable
“Genetic changes/mutation in viruses is a natural phenomenon and people should not panic. The Public Health Department appeals to the citizens that they follow Covid appropriate behaviour and inform the Public Health Department authorities if they have had an international travel history in the last month. Those who have not taken Covid-19 vaccine or have had only one dose should complete their vaccination at the earliest,” the Department said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...