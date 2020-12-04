Economy

On-tap long-term repo operations to be expanded to cover other stressed sectors: RBI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

This will be done in synergy with emergency credit guarantee scheme

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said on-tap targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) will be expanded to cover other stressed sectors in synergy with the credit guarantee available under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 2.0) of the Government. This is aimed at encouraging banks to extend credit support to stressed sectors at lower cost.

Under the on-tap TLTRO announced on October 9, the central bank decided to conduct on-tap TLTRO with tenors of up to three years for a total amount of up to ₹1 lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate.

More
RBI extends its pause: What’s lies ahead for borrowers, depositors and bond markets
 

The scheme will be available up to March 31, 2021 with flexibility with regard to enhancement of the amount and period after a review of the response to the scheme.

Liquidity availed by banks under the scheme has to be deployed in corporate bonds, commercial papers, and non-convertible debentures issued by the entities in specific sectors over and above the outstanding level of their investments in such instruments as on September 30, 2020.

More
RBI policy preview: Liquidity, rupee, bond yields and inflation — How will it strike a balance?
 

The liquidity availed under the scheme can also be used to extend bank loans and advances to these sectors.

Investments made by banks under this facility will be classified as held to maturity (HTM) even in excess of the 25 per cent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio. All exposures under this facility will also be exempted from the reckoning under the large exposure framework (LEF).

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 04, 2020
economy, business and finance
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.