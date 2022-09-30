The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government initiative designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks for e-commerce, will open its network to consumers in Bengaluru on Friday.

“To begin with, consumers can place their orders in two domains—groceries and restaurants through buyer apps participating on the ONDC network,” according to a government note..

ONDC’s beta test in Bengaluru, spread over 16 pin codes across the city, will enable buyers to place orders through apps that onboard the network.

“MyStore, PayTM, and Spice Money are already available as buyer apps,” the note pointed out. The service, an initiative driven by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), will go live from 4 pm on Friday.

Also read Flipkart ties up with Paytm for Big Billion Days sales

Consumers can buy grocery products or order food from the stores and restaurants enabled by seller apps Bizom, Digiit, e-Samudaay, eVitalrx, Go Frugal, Growth Falcons, Innobits Mystore, nStore, SellerApp, Ushop and Uengage.

Logistics services for consumers will be provided by Dunzo, Loadshare and Shiprocket, while Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (Formerly NSDL e-Gov) will provide gateway services, the note added.

Related Stories Why are banks attracted to ONDC Digital commerce network aims to break monopoly of global players, rope in non-urban business READ NOW

“HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and eKart are in advanced stages of engagement and expected to go live shortly. In the coming weeks many more applications will join the network expanding both buyer and sellers who can participate in this transaction,” it said.

ONDC started its alpha test phase with a closed user group of buyers first in Bengaluru in April this year expanding to more than 80 cities by Sep 2022.

“This validated the ready apps and confirmed business and operational flows. Now in beta testing phase, general public can experience shopping via ONDC and provide early feedback for necessary action if any before expanding further,” the note said.

To build trust amongst consumers, sellers and network participants (Buyer Apps, Seller Apps & Gateways) in the open network, ONDC has consulted current ecosystem, experts and examined best practices for adapting and evolving the best approach to build trust in an unbundled decentralised network, it added.