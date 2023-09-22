The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) announced the launch of the “ONDC Network Gift Card.” This network-level gift card is set to empower companies for corporate gifting and employee engagement as well as for consumers to be able to shop across thousands of sellers on the network, using any ONDC-enabled buyer applications.

Unlike traditional gift cards tied to a specific brand or platform, the ONDC Network Gift Card gives consumers the freedom to choose from a vast array of products and brands, spanning categories such as food, fashion, electronics, home and kitchen essentials, it added in a statement. This will include handcrafted Kanchipuram silk sarees, blue pottery, Tanjore paintings, Brassware, and Kalimpong filter coffee.

T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, stated, “ The ONDC Network Gift Card aligns perfectly with our vision of democratising digital commerce for Bharat. This festive season, we aim to provide consumers across India with access to an unparalleled shopping experience that celebrates our cultural heritage while supporting homegrown brands and small sellers. ONDC’s commitment to equal access and the freedom to do business online remains unwavering.”

The ONDC Network Gift Cards can be loaded with a maximum amount of ₹10,000 and are powered by Rupay Network. Several banks and fintech companies holding RBI-assigned pre-paid licences are set to offer these gift cards. Yes Bank and OmniCard have already gone live as the first two issuers. Sponsors can directly engage with them to issue the cards.

