ONDC must work with traders, industry associations to implement network at ground level, says Goyal

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) – the government’s initiative aiming at promoting open networks for exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks – must work in active cooperation with traders and industry associations to implement the network at the ground level.

“Faster scaling up can be achieved with the cooperation of these associations,” Goyal said at a a meeting to review the progress of ONDC in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Minister also directed the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to work with all States to create awareness about the utility of ONDC and devise programmes so that small traders, artisans, handicraftsmen, farmers, MSMEs from across the country are able to take full advantage of this open network, according to a statement issued by the government.

Goyal also made a case for ONDC working with start-ups to encourage and assist more entrepreneurs to develop e-commerce apps and assist their local traders, artisans, handicraftsmen, farmers and MSMEs. “All government supported Incubators and other institutions and mechanisms working for innovation and entrepreneurship should be leveraged,” the release said.

The meeting was also attended by DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain, QCI Chairman Adil Zainulbhai, and ONDC MD & CEO T Koshy.

“It was apprised that since the alpha launch in five cities in April, ONDC has been testing with a closed user group for end to end execution to understand their fulfilment. ONDC expects the number of network participants to substantially increase to more than 30 in the coming weeks. Building on this, ONDC plans to start beta-testing the network with public users in limited areas,” the statement pointed out.