In a strategic, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has decided to launch its own buyer app “DigiHaat” through a new 100 per cent subsidiary Nimrit Bharat to ensure wider participation sellers from diverse segments. It said it that the buyer app will give special focus for onboarding small businesses, artisans, FPOs, Self-Help Group among others besides established brands.

“The introduction of Nirmit Bharat’s DigiHaat represents a strategic step towards demonstrating the wide potential of the network. The app will demonstrate a real-world example of unique features, functionalities and seamless consumer experience possible in an unbundled Open Network that other participants can replicate, encouraging businesses to develop their diverse buyer-side solutions,” it said in a statement.

The buyer app is currently in limited alpha testing with a small set of consumers and will be launched to the wider public in the coming weeks.

Broadening participation

In September 2024, ONDC had 1.28 co transactions enabled by 7 lakh merchants and service providers, spread across 400 towns with transactions from 650 locations across India. There are about 26 buyer applications in the Network today, coming from diverse domains like fintech, ride-hailing, start-ups, media, etc., and exposing their consumer base to merchants and service providers.

T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO at ONDC said, “Nirmit Bharat’s DigitHaat will be a crucial step in showcasing the unlimited potential of ONDC Network. This app will help in broadening participation on the Network to not only build a more diverse and resilient ecosystem but also help unlock new opportunities and business models. It will also drive the discovery of newer use cases as we keep on building the Network.”

“ONDC’s role is to be the catalyst for the entire ecosystem for Digital India. The possibilities and opportunities with ONDC are far beyond what we have seen anywhere, and Nirmit Bharat will be a laboratory that will help catalyse the entire ecosystem. With DigiHaat, we’re showcasing what is possible on the ONDC framework, accelerating participation by helping businesses and users see the possibilities more clearly. The goal is to empower the ecosystem to innovate independently and build inclusive solutions that reflect the needs of their markets,” added R S Sharma, Chairperson, ONDC.