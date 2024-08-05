The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Monday said its monthly transactions touched the 12 million mark in July, with 4.3 lakh daily orders. With a market share of 3 per cent in food and beverage delivery sector, the network comprises over 6.38 lakh sellers and service providers, who operate in more than 609 cities and deliver to 1,200 cities across India .

“Of the total orders in July, the mobility domain accounted for 4.4 million transactions. The remaining 7.6 million orders were from non-mobility domains. The food and beverages category in the non-mobility domain saw 1.7 million transactions, while grocery orders recorded 1.4 million transactions. The fashion segment accounted for 0.6 million transactions, with the remaining 4 million orders coming from on-network logistics, beauty and personal care, home and kitchen, and retail vouchers,“ said the statement.

The network claims that in the food and beverages sector it has captured 18 per cent of the market share in Bengaluru and 3 per cent nationally, indicating a strong run in key markets. “July also saw the launch of the auto components and accessories category on the network, featuring sellers like Ess Aay Automotive (Hero Genuine),” it added.

The network now operates across 10 domains with 108 active network participants, and will be launching its “Swantantra” sale this month.