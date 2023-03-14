Emphasising that every country is free to chart its own clean energy transition based on its priorities and resources, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members in a joint statement on Tuesday said that a single uniform low carbon roadmap for all countries does not exist.

The eight-member states of the intergovernmental organisation held a meeting of Energy Ministers virtually on Tuesday. Being held under India’s leadership of the SCO, the parties issued a joint statement on emerging fuels and energy modelling.

Energy transition

“The authorised bodies of SCO Member States agree on the importance of emerging fuels in the transition to cleaner energy sources and agreed that there does not exist one uniform low carbon pathway working equally well for all the countries and each country is free to chart its own unique path based on national priorities and resources,” the statement said. Emerging fuels include hydrogen, biofuel and ammonia.

Asked about the energy security dynamics, Oil Minister HS Puri said: “It acknowledges that transition to clean energy sources does not exist in one uniform manner. I think that is very important. This is the way to do it. Many years ago, people were prescribing that gas is not a clean fuel. The point is that people have to deal with energy the way they can access it. You have your autonomy in whichever kind of green pathway you want to travel.”

No ‘one-size-fits-all’

A senior government official said: “Members expressed concern on energy security at a time when green transition is being planned aggressively, and rightly so, but it comes amidst global oil markets facing unprecedented volatility skewing fiscal mathematics of poor countries.”

He explained that there is no “one size fits all” model. The recent energy crisis demonstrated how ill-prepared the world is to suddenly shift to green energy when some countries do not even have the financial resources to compete with the purchasing power of many western nations, let alone invest in costly green technologies.

Another senior official said considering the turmoil last year in countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan due to volatility in international oil and gas markets following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it is felt that transition should be based on a country’s own energy requirements.

“See what is happening in South Africa. West agreed at COP26 to speed up its just energy transition and wean away from coal. Now, it is facing long power cuts as 80-85 per cent power is coal-based. The point being, don’t just make policies without considering the duty of a country to provide affordable and assured energy to its citizens.”