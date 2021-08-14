Open Network for Digital Commerce to be available for both goods and services: Piyush Goyal

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
"The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the government to democratise digital commerce by moving it from a platform-centric model to an open-network, will not be limited to products but also be available for services," said Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal .
Security and data privacy and confidentiality must be ensured for users of the platform, the Minister said in a meeting with the members of the advisory council and experts on Friday.
Read more: New FTP to focus on e-commerce, GIs, district hubs, SEZs and R&D
The Minister added that the initiative, being implemented by the Department for Promotion of Investments and Internal Trade, would create new opportunities and remove monopolistic environments, per an official release.
“In addition to establishing ONDC to manage the Open Network, the government may consider establishing an independent regulatory authority for e-commerce (such as SEBI for the capital market),” the statement added.
The advisory council for ONDC, constituted on July 5, includes Nandan M. Nilekani, non-executive Chairman of Infosys, R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, QCI and Capacity Building Commission, Anjali Bansal, Founder & Chairperson, Avaana Capital, Arvind Gupta, Co-founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO, NSDL, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders and Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailer Association of India.
The government wants ONDC to serve the same purpose for e-commerce as UPI does for the digital payment domain. “ONDC will enable, buyers and sellers to be digitally visible and transact through an open network. no matter what platform or application they use. ONDC will empower merchants and consumers by breaking silos to form a single network to drive innovation and scale, transforming all businesses from retail goods, food to mobility,” the release stated.
ONDC shall initially give special attention help onboard small and medium players and will also plan for an information, education and communication campaign to educate and encourage users and address apprehensions of the network participants.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...