The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) has appointed GlaxosmithKilne Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Bhushan Akshikar as its President, for two years from September 26, 2024.

Bhushan has over 13 years experience in key leadership roles in GSK across India, Middle East, Russia CIS & Africa region. And before GSK, Bhushan spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, in local and regional positions in India, South Korea and Belgium, the OPPI said. He takes over from Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director and General Manager, AbbVie.

On the new assignment, Bhushan said, over the years, OPPI’s focus has been on collective action to forge a path towards a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable healthcare future for the country. The OPPI, established in 1965, is a platform for global pharmaceutical companies in India.

