Organisations reverting to pre-pandemic level investments in rewards and incentives: Survey

Organisations in India are reverting to pre-pandemic levels of investment in rewards and incentives after a brief dip in 2020, according to Mercer’s Total Remuneration Survey announced on Wednesday.

The survey was conducted with 988 companies in India, 5,700 job functions and over 14 lakh cumulative employee strength.

One of the key objectives of the survey was to decode the investment in rewards for organisations in 2022. As per the survey, almost all organisations are reverting to pre-pandemic levels of investment in rewards and incentives after a brief dip in 2020. The industry average for an increment is expected to be at 9 per cent in 2022 compared to 7.7 per cent in 2020.

“Sectors such as consumer, life sciences, technology and GIC have all forecast increments to be higher than the industry average in 2022,” the report said.

Salary trends

As per the report, salary trends across hierarchy designations are seeing volatile differentials.

While a paraprofessional in the consumer sector commanded a premium of 3.2 per cent, an executive commanded a premium of 10.7 per cent as compared to general industries. A management level employee in the manufacturing sector commanded a premium of 10.2 per cent but an witnessed lower than the level median pay.

The survey also found that salaries for new hires across tenure continued to remain highly competitive with the premium for last one year joiners across levels, more prominent at mid to senior managerial roles.

“There was higher investment in reward for techno-functional roles (especially in IT product organisations),” the report said.

Tech salaries

Across all employee categories, increments in tech were back to 2019 levels of 9 per cent, and higher than all industries average of 8 per cent for 2021.

Over the four-year period of 2018-21, the median-to-median increase in tech salaries was 17 per cent on average across career streams.

Key specialisations which command a premium include software development, R&D, pre-sales product consulting and data sciences to a tune of 12 per cent within the Internet job family.

In terms of geographies, while Bengaluru still commands a significant premium for software development engineering roles, average high-tech salaries in Delhi and Mumbai have started displaying an upward trend due to a majority of internet/e-commerce companies being based out of these locations, as per the report.

In terms of talent recruitment and retention, the study said that data analytics, internet, engineering, and sales and marketing are the most difficult jobs for talent recruitment and retention, “thereby further burnishing evidence of the heated market for hiring talent post-pandemic.”

Mansee Singhal, Sr Principal, Rewards Consulting Leader India, remarked, “The TRS (Total Remuneration Survey) overwhelmingly confirms that technology-related skills will be rewarded with a high premium in the current and next few talent cycles till some sort of correction sets in.”

“A key positive is that organisations across the board are reverting to pre-pandemic levels of investment in rewards, expected to be at about 9 per cent for all industries in 2022 compared to 7.7 per cent in 2020, signaling positive economic and business sentiment. The differentials of salaries, basis skills, locations and performance will continue to challenge HR leaders as they look to do more with their rewards budgets,” added Singhal.

The Mercer Total Remuneration survey was conducted in the latter half of 2021 and includes insights on salary trends across industries and sectors, premium on new hire salaries across tenures and the sectors which faced the most difficulty in recruiting and retaining talent. The survey included responses from sectors such as technology, services, life sciences, automotive, manufacturing, logistics, energy and consumer among others.