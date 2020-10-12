Over 115 new brands advertised in the first 8 matches of IPL 13 : TAM AdEx

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League saw over 115 new brands advertising in the first eight matches across 20 new categories compared to last year, according to the TAM AdEx report.

The key new categories that were visible during the broadcast of the first eight matches of IPL 13 included cellular phone services, corporate-sports, internet service providers, pharma and healthcare e-commerce and protective coating.

“Among the 115 + new brands, Vi Cellular Phone Service topped the list followed by Byju’s Classes,” the TAM AdEx report stated.

The top 5

Overall the top five brands that advertised during the first eight matches in terms of ad volume included Oppo India, Dream 11 (Sporta Technologies), Vodafone India (Vi), PhonePe (Fx Mart) and Byju’s. “The top five categories list was dominated by the e-commerce sector and accounted for more than 40 per cent share of ad volume during the first eight matches of IPL 13,” the report added.

While e-commerce gaming accounted for 10 per cent of the ad volume, e-commerce education accounted for 8 per cent and the e-commerce wallets segment accounted for 6 per cent of the ad volume. E-commerce players in the media, entertainment and social media space accounted for 8 per cent of the ad volume, the TAM AdEx report added.