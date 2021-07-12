Over 1.54 cr unused vaccine doses are with states, private hospitals: Centre

More than 1.54 crore unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are available with the states, UTs and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, total consumption including wastage is 37,31,88,834 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

The new phase of the universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.