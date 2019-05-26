Over 25 States sluggish on drawing plastic waste disposal plans; face ₹1-cr penalty

Tobacco takes your breath away
Tobacco kills one person every four seconds and every year the World Health Organization (WHO) and global ...
Over 25 State governments may have to pay environment compensation of ₹1 crore each for not submitting their action plans on systematic disposal of plastic waste to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as the April 30 deadline set by the National Green Tribunal has expired.
The States had to submit action plans by April 30 to the CPCB, failing which they will have to pay the pollution body a compensation at the rate of ₹1 crore per month, as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.
Speaking to PTI, SK Nigam, former Additional Director of CPCB, said, “They (States) did not comply with our orders, so we moved the NGT. Now they are violating NGT orders, so they have to pay the price for it. The punishment not just includes compensation but imprisonment too, in some cases.”
Nigam said conditions were poor in terms of plastic and solid waste management rules as States do not prioritise the same.
“The state of affairs is poor. Waste management is the last in the list of priorities of municipal corporations. The CPCB will now apprise the NGT about non-compliance and make the states pay heavy amount for the default.”
Explaining the cause of non-compliance by State governments, NGO Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) Chairman Ashish Jain said there was lack of knowledge among State authorities and a communication gap between State and central government officials.
“Lack of knowledge and updates among the State pollution control boards is the main reason for non-compliance of plastic waste management rules. There is a communication gap between the ministry of environment and state level officials responsible for waste management compliance.
“The Ministry of Environment needs to conduct awareness programmes to educate state-level officials to carry out necessary measures to segregate plastic and dispose it,” he said. The NGT had earlier this year directed all States and Union Territories except Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal and Puducherry to submit action plan for compliance of PWM Rules and furnish the same to the CPCB by April 30, 2019.
Tobacco kills one person every four seconds and every year the World Health Organization (WHO) and global ...
NHA, Cancer Grid in tie-upThe National Health Authority (NHA) and the National Cancer Grid (NCG) have signed a ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned on the risks associated with the use of ...
Manufacture and sale of unapproved harmful products must be prohibited in India, globally
With the election frenzy dying down and the incumbent government winning comfortably, four fund managers share ...
The Sensex and the Nifty regained bullish momentum. The uptrend may continue
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The fund has delivered annualised returns of 13% in the past 10 years
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...