Over 4.15 crore ITRs for FY2019-20 filed till December 26

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Over 4.15 crore taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2020-21 (FY2019-20) till December 26, the Income Tax Department said on Sunday.
As the deadline to file ITR by individuals nears, the tax department also urged people to file their ITR for assessment year (AY) 2020-21 early to avoid last minute rush.
"More than 4.15 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 26th of December, 2020. Hope you have filed yours too!," the department tweeted.
This includes over 2.34 crore taxpayers filing ITR-1, over 89.89 lakh filing ITR-4, over 49.72 lakh ITR-3 and over 30.36 lakh filing ITR-2.
The deadline to file ITR by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 ends on December 31, 2020, while the same for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited is January 31, 2021.
The due date has been extended from July 31 and October 31, 2020, respectively in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the close of deadline for filing ITR without payment of late fees for FY2018-19 (AY 2019-20), over 5.65 crore returns were filed by taxpayers. The deadline last year was extended till August 31, 2019.
Giving a comparative analysis of the ITRs filed, the I-T department said 4.14 crore ITRs were filed till August 26, 2019, compared to over 4.15 crore filed till December 26, 2020. Returns in ITR-1 Sahaj can be filed by an ordinarily resident individual whose total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh, while Form ITR-4 Sugam is meant for resident individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLP) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.
While ITR-3 and 6 are filed by businesses, ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property; ITR-5 is filed by LLP and Association of Persons (AoPs). ITR-7 is filed by person in receipt of income derived from property held under trust or other legal obligation wholly for charitable or religious purposes or in part only for such purposes.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
A growing interest in gardening, the creeping in of a casual culture and a rise in home renovations — these ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...