Over 4.78 lakh income tax appeals pending at end of March 2019

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
The number of income tax appeals pending at various judicial fora stood at 4,78,801 at the end of the financial year 2018-19, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.
During the Union Budget 2020 presentation, the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme was announced to provide for dispute resolution in respect of pending income tax litigation.
Pursuant to the announcement, the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Lok Sabha last month.
In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that as many as 3,75,306 income tax appeals were pending before judicial fora, including high courts and the Supreme Court, in 2014-15. Such appeals increased to 4,78,801 in 2018-19.
He said the objective of the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020, is to reduce pending income tax litigation, generate timely revenue for the government and benefit taxpayers by providing them peace of mind, certainty and savings on account of time and resources that would otherwise be spent on the long-drawn and vexatious litigation process.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Tracks takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...