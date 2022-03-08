Over 600 Indian students moved out of Sumy on way to the border for evacuation: MEA

More than 600 Indian students stuck in Sumy, the Ukrainian city bordering Russia facing heavy fighting, have been moved out and are on their way to Poltava, from where they will travel by train to western Ukraine to exit the country, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home, ” tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, MEA, on Tuesday.

Once the students are safely out of war-torn Ukraine, the MEA’s efforts to evacuate Indian nationals, most of them students, would near completion.

Modi speaks to Putin

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising concern on the safety of Indian students in Ukraine and seeking their evacuation.

Since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, thousands of Indian students in cities such as Kharkiv and Sumy faced an ordeal, hiding in bunkers and surviving on limited food and water. One student in Kharkiv lost his life, waiting in a queue at a food shop, when shelling took place near him.

The students in Sumy were not able to move out and make their way to the borders of the country from where the MEA has been arranging flights back to India, as there was constant shelling and firing going on in the city.

Last Saturday, a number of students in Sumy shared a video stating that they were scared to stay put in the city as they were running out of food and water and they intended to walk down to the Russian border. The Indian government asked them not to take the risk and since then the MEA has been in touch with both Ukraine and Russia for a safe humanitarian corridor to evacuate them.

Before the MEA put out its tweet on Indian students leaving Sumy, Union Minister Hardeep Puri reportedly told the media that all 694 Indian students, who were stranded in Sumy, had left for Poltava in buses.

Earlier in the day, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, T S Tirumurti, expressed India’s concern over the students stuck in Sumy, in his speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council. “We are deeply concerned that despite our repeated urgings to both sides, the safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialise,” said Tirumurti.

He also informed the UNSC that India had managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine amid the ongoing war and more than 80 evacuation flights have been criss crossing the skies to bring them home. Tirumurti also said that India had also helped nationals from other countries who approached for assistance and would continue to do so.