Over 7200 Biogas plants have been set up in Gujarat under the Government of India’s Gobar-Dhan Yojana where livestock owners receive a subsidy of ₹37,000 for biogas plants, the state government said in a release, Tuesday.

Banas Dairy, Sabar Dairy, Dudhsagar Dairy, Amul Dairy, and NDDB have been appointed as implementing agencies for these biogas plants in Gujarat.

Against the target of 7,600 biogas plants in the state, a total of 7,276 have been installed to date. In 2022-23, ₹50 lakh per district (in a 60 per cent central and 40 per cent state ratio) was allocated for these biogas plants.

The government release quoted a survey conducted by Sabar Dairy, where 100 percent of families agreed that food cooked with biogas tastes better.

Additionally, 87 per cent of families acknowledged that biogas cooking is significantly faster compared to wood or LPG. For each 2-cubic-meter-capacity biogas plant, the beneficiary’s contribution is ₹5,000, while the central and state government share ₹25,000, and ₹12,000, comes from MNREGA (for digging pits and slurry consolidation). Thus, a biogas plant is set up at a total cost of ₹42,000, with the beneficiary needing to invest only ₹5,000

Launched on November 1, 2018 by the Ministry of Jal Shakti – Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, this scheme aims to convert organic waste like cattle dung, agricultural residues, and other organic waste into biogas, compressed biogas (CBG), or bio-CNG.

This biogas can be used for cooking and generating electricity. The scheme not only ensures effective waste management but also supports renewable energy production, increases cleanliness, provides farmers with a new source of income, and encourages sustainable agricultural practices. To avail of this scheme, a person must own at least two livestock animals.

Also read: Union govt issues preliminary notification for ESZ around Gir Protected Area in Gujarat

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit