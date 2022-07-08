hamburger

Over 72,000 start-ups created 7.5 lakh jobs: DPIIT

Our Bureau | New Delhi, July 8 | Updated on: Jul 08, 2022

Nearly half the start-ups based out of tier 2 and 3 cities

Over 72,000 start-ups have generated about 7.5 lakh jobs , according to numbers shared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Friday.

There are start-ups in every State and Union Territory, across over 645 districts, with nearly half of them based out of tier 2 and 3 cities.

Highlighting the important role played by women in the start-ups, the numbers show that over 45 per cent have at least one‐woman director.

Under the Fund of Funds for Startups, over ₹7,300 crore have been committed to 86 Alternative Investment Funds and over ₹9,500 crore have been invested in more than 600 start-ups, the Department said.

The Startup India Seed Fund, another prominent scheme, has provided ₹365.75 crore to 99 incubators with ₹76 crore approved for 436 start-ups.

The Startup India initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016. As many as 30 Indian States and UTs have a dedicated start-up policy with over 50 regulatory reforms carried out by the Centre and over 610 by States and UTs, the DPIIT noted. India now has over 100 unicorns.

Published on July 08, 2022
