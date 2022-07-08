Over 72,000 start-ups created 7.5 lakh jobs: DPIIT

Over 72,000 start-ups have generated about 7.5 lakh jobs , according to numbers shared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Friday.

There are start-ups in every State and Union Territory, across over 645 districts, with nearly half of them based out of tier 2 and 3 cities.

Highlighting the important role played by women in the start-ups, the numbers show that over 45 per cent have at least one‐woman director.

Under the Fund of Funds for Startups, over ₹7,300 crore have been committed to 86 Alternative Investment Funds and over ₹9,500 crore have been invested in more than 600 start-ups, the Department said.

The Startup India Seed Fund, another prominent scheme, has provided ₹365.75 crore to 99 incubators with ₹76 crore approved for 436 start-ups.

The Startup India initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016. As many as 30 Indian States and UTs have a dedicated start-up policy with over 50 regulatory reforms carried out by the Centre and over 610 by States and UTs, the DPIIT noted. India now has over 100 unicorns.