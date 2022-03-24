Overloading of wagons: Railway Board reduces punitive charges

The Railway Board has amended the Railways (Punitive Charges for overloading of wagon) Rules, 2012 and reduced rates of punitive charges for overloading of wagons. The punitive charges, according to a gazette notification published on Wednesday, will be levied if the aggregated pay load in a rake does not exceed the combined permissible carrying capacity of the rake.

For wagons other than covered wagons such as the BCNHL, BCCW, BFNSM22.9, BCFC and BCFCM, there will not be any punitive charge for additional load upto one tonne. If it is more than one tonne but not more than four tonnes, two times of the freight rate applicable to that commodity will be charged as punitive charge. For overloading of more than four tonnes, two and half times of the freight rate applicable to that commodity will be charged. It was three and five times of the freight charge respectively according to the 2012 order, which has now been amended.

For covered wagons such as BCNHL, BCCW, BFNSM22.9, BCFC and BCFCM, if the weight of the commodity exceeds the permissible carrying capacity of wagon, punitive charges will be levied. Upto half tonne, there will be no punitive charges, but the normal freight at the rate applicable to the commodity will be recovered and punitive charges shall be recovered for the entire weight of the commodity in excess of permissible carrying capacity and loading tolerance of half tonne.

If the overload is more than half tonne, but not more than three and half tonnes, two times of the freight rate applicable to that commodity will be charged. If it is more than three and half tonnes, two and half times of the freight rate applicable to that commodity will be charged as punitive charge. Earlier, it was three and five times of freight rate applicable on both the segments.

For container trains, if the if the overload is up to one tonne, there will not be any punitive charges than the normal freight rate. If the additional weight is more than one tonne but not more than four tonnes, two times of the freight rate will be charged as punitive charge and if it is more than four tonnes, two and half times of the freight rate will be charged. Earlier, it was three and five times of the freight charges in both the cases.